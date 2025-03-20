I don't think there is a better way to celebrate the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary than wearing a watch that is crafted with wood right from the Opry's legendary stage.

A company called Original Grain, which specializes in crafting wooden watches from rare wood, has a full line of watches that have inlays that are real, actual wood from the stage where country music was essentially born.

The cheapest of their Opry watches is the Barrel 46mm Grand Ole Opry, and it retails for $279.

Grand Ole Opry Watch Originalgrain.com/products/grand-ol-opry-barrel-46mm loading...

It's described as: "Inlaid with authentic Opry Stage Floorboards, this watch carries the history of country music legends in every grain. Powered by a hyper-accurate quartz 3-hand movement, this watch never misses a beat, just like the legendary musicians who grace The Grand Ole Opry’s iconic stage."

If you are a true country music fan, the thought of having actual wood from the Opry stage on your wrist at all times would be exhilarating.

Now, for something more than the entry-level Opry watch, check out their Chrono 44mm Grand Ole Opry watch.

Grand Ole Opry Watch Originalgrain.com/products/grand-ol-opry-chrono-44mm loading...

This one is a level up, as far as the design and quality, and comes in at $329.

It's a beast and offers both stainless steel and Opry stage wood, both on the inlay of the watch and on the band.

Get our free mobile app

Now, if you're really looking to make a splash in the life of a country music lover, they offer all four of their Opry watches in a package deal, called the Country Music Bundle, for $999.

Grand Ole Opry Watch Originalgrain.com/products/grand-ole-opry-bundle loading...

As the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry comes and goes, you can always have a piece of country music history on you at all times with these watch offerings.

31 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members There are 76 members of the Grand Ole Opry as of March 2025, but that doesn't include 15 living CMA or ACM Entertainers of the Year and several Country Music Hall of Famers. George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson are three legends who rarely play the Grand Ole Opry. Why?

That answer is often difficult to determine, but this list of stars you won't believe aren't members suggests reasons where appropriate.

Membership into the Grand Ole Opry comes with an obligation to play the show frequently, but that's often set aside (Barbara Mandrell is an inactive member, for example). Only living artists are considered, and once a member dies, they are no longer a member. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes