Soon, Granger Smith and his wife, Amber Smith, will welcome their fourth child together — a baby boy they've chosen to name Maverick. He'll arrive in August 2021, and on Wednesday (July 14), the mama-to-be showed off her bulging baby bump in a beautiful gown, as well as photos from a baby shower celebrating the Smiths' upcoming sweet arrival.

At 34 weeks pregnant, Amber doesn't have long to go before the couple will get to meet their newest family member. The baby shower took place in her former hometown near Dallas and brought together a small group of women in her life, both family and friends.

It was a rustic celebration full of soft colors and smiles, during which "many tears were shed," Amber says.

This birth feels a little different for the couple, as they are in the aftermath of the tragedy of losing their 3-year-old son, River Smith, to a drowning accident in 2019.

"I honestly can't believe I’m doing this all over again," Amber admits in the caption of her post. "Grief and joy are parallel on this journey, but Mavi is so loved and we can't wait to hold him in about 5 weeks."

"God is good," she adds.

Baby boy's full name will be Maverick Beckham Smith, in tribute to River, as "Maverick" contains the letters that spell "Riv," their late son's nickname. Per the country star, they liked the middle name Beckham because it means "home by the River."

The family is also settling into a new home they've built on land near Austin — a process they've shared with fans on their family YouTube channel, the Smiths. In addition to River, the couple are already parents to 7-year-old son Lincoln and 9-year-old daughter London.

Though Amber was initially skeptical to bring another child into the family after River's death, she eventually came around to the idea, and the couple began IVF treatments in January of 2020, eventually resulting in her pregnancy with Maverick, which — as you can see from the way she's glowing in her baby shower photos — she is over the moon about.

The Smiths have made it their mission to raise awareness about drowning prevention, as well as raise money for charity in River's memory at the River Kelly Fund.

17 Truly Unique and Cool Baby Names in Country Music: