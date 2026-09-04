NASCAR driver Greg Biffle’s ex-wife Nicole Biffle is the latest to sue his estate in the months after a fatal plane crash. Families of Dennis Dutton and his son Jack are also asking for costly judgements.

Greg Biffle died when his plane crashed in North Carolina on Dec. 18, 2025.

His wife Cristina, their son Ryder and Biffle’s daughter from his first marriage — Emma — were also killed.

Craig Wadsworth and the two Dutton men round out the seven fatalities.

Related: Greg Biffle Burglary Update! They Made an Arrest

Nicole Biffle is seeking $10 million in a wrongful death suit brought against the Biffle estate, TMZ shares. She filed on Sept. 3, adding to a tangle of lawsuits aimed at both Biffle and Dutton families (explained below).

Why Is Nicole Biffle Suing Greg Biffle?

Specifically, Nicole Biffle’s lawsuit is for the loss of her 14-year-old daughter, who she reveals was showing flu-like symptoms on the day of the accident and did not want to fly. Greg Biffle insisted she travel with him, his ex-wife alleges.

Heavy.com also shares that Nicole Biffle believes Greg Biffle influenced key decisions before takeoff, including how to handle a generator issue and an imbalance between the engines. These are additional allegations after the two Dutton estates sued for $15 million each, citing poor aircraft maintenance and inadequate crew.

Chris Graythen, Getty Images Chris Graythen, Getty Images

Greg Biffle Lawsuits, Explained

This new lawsuit from Nicole Biffle is actually the second one she's filed since the crash. In addition, there's the two lawsuits from the Dutton family.

Here's a full breakdown of pending litigation:

$15 million X 2 — Estates of Dennis and Jack Dutton’s wrongful death lawsuits against Biffle’s estate, alleging they failed to properly maintain the aircraft (per ESPN).

$10 million — Estate of Emma Dutton’s wrongful death lawsuit against the Dutton Estate

$10 million — Nicole Biffle lawsuit against Greg Biffle’s estate

Unknown — Nicole Biffle lawsuit against Biffle and Dutton estates, and Biffle’s aviation company (filed in May).

That status of each of the older lawsuits is unclear. Nicole Biffle's latest lawsuit does ask the court to order the estate to stop all payments until the active lawsuits are resolved.

Separate from all of this is a pending burglary case and a potential fraud case from actions that occurred on Biffle property in the weeks after his death.