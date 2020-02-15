Gretchen Wilson sings about the joys of being a "Redneck Woman" in her most famous song, but the country singer sure isn't living hand-to-mouth these days. Wilson lives the good life in a nearly 7,000-square-foot mansion in a rural area outside of Nashville that is fit for a country queen.

Wilson's lavish home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms for a total of 6,970 square feet of space. That breaks down to $132 per square foot, or a mortgage payment of $5,554 per month.

The house is situated on 16.75 acres of land, and although the area offers plenty of privacy, Wilson's estate is conveniently located near both downtown Nashville and the Nashville airport.

The singer's home offers top-shelf amenities, including a stunning great room that features a vast vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams and a stone fireplace. Enormous plate-glass windows allow natural light to shine through from the patio and fire pit, and a horse saddle accent piece completes the rustic-chic motif. A branch-framed chandelier hangs above the kitchen table, and the gorgeous kitchen boasts a warm, inviting tone with the darker wood and a granite-topped island featuring a long row of bar stools.

The bedrooms feature elaborate tray ceilings, and the master suite includes a sunken tub perfect for soaking away the cares of life on the road when Wilson returns home from touring. The exterior of the home is just as top-notch, featuring stunning stone-and-brick porches that offer even more luxury living.

There's also an office nook off the kitchen with a desk that's the perfect place for Wilson to keep track of her self-owned record label, Redneck Records, while the highlight of the property — from a working musician's perspective, anyway — is a well-appointed, fully-equipped recording studio that allows Wilson to keep all of her recording projects in house, literally.

Wilson moved to the house after selling her former residence, a 360-acre farm in Wilson County, Tenn., in 2011 after the death of her beloved uncle, who had lived with her and her daughter. She listed her current residence for sale in 2016 for $1.7 million, but later withdrew the listing.

