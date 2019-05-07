If anyone can handle a red carpet solo, it's Gwen Stefani. Boyfriend Blake Shelton was not by her side at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala on Monday (May 6), and if she was missing him, it didn't show.

“We've been talking about Blake being here all day and fantasizing about it," Stefani told E! when asked about what Shelton might wear to the glamorous event if he had gone. "That will never happen! Ever!"

Surely Shelton was gushing over his love from the set of The Voice, which aired live on Monday night (May 6). Stefani shined in a white sequined leotard accompanied by bright red lips, fishnet stockings and a playful high ponytail, walking the carpet alongside megastars like the Barbie-fied Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

Stefani seemed to be in good hands, as she was joined throughout the night by friend and fashion designer Jeremy Scott. The two even went to the after party together after the event.

Of course, Shelton and Stefani have walked many a red carpet together through the years, including at the recent premiere of the movie UglyDolls. Conflicting schedules — and Shelton's apparent aversion to the Met Gala — meant he couldn't be there to walk by her side.

The country star's next project will be celebrated May 23-26 with the opening of the Doghouse at Ole Red Tishomingo, a music hall and events venue expansion to Shelton’s existing bar and restaurant located in downtown Tishomingo. Luke Bryan will join him for a weekend of concerts.