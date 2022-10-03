Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.

Shelton and Stefani first confirmed that they were dating in late 2015, so things were still relatively fresh when they stepped out on a red carpet as a couple for the first time, at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in February 2016. Stefani wore a slinky, sheer red gown for the occasion, with red fabric patterned to look like flower petals dotting the sheer part of her train.

Though she didn't know it at the time, it was a rare red carpet appearance for Shelton — Stefani says she's since learned that the country star typically prefers to avoid that part of the spotlight.

"He never does red carpets, now that I know," Stefani points out. "... It was kind of a red carpet. It was raining that night, and yeah."

She adds that she loves looking back at pictures from that particular event, since it marked such a special moment in her relationship with her now-husband.

"That melts me when I see it, because it's, like, such a memory for me. A good one," she continues.

Shelton and Stefani met in 2014 while both were coaches on The Voice, but wouldn't become romantically involved until the following year, after Shelton finalized his divorce with Miranda Lambert and Stefani split from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The pair dated for six years before getting married in July 2021 on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

