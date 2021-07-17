Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a married couple now, and she wants to make sure he doesn't forget it. She sweetly corrected him when he addressed her by her maiden name at a surprise gig they performed earlier this week, and the adorable moment was caught on video.

Shelton and Stefani took the stage on Thursday afternoon (July 15) for an impromptu acoustic performance at his Ole Red location in Tishomingo, Okla., where he owns a ranch and where the couple wed on July 3. In the fan-shot video below, the country superstar and coach on The Voice introduces his new wife as Gwen Stefani, and she playfully corrects him, saying, "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now!"

A big grin spreads across Shelton's face after his wife's quip, and he throws his head back, laughs and shakes his head before they move on to treat fans to an acoustic set of songs that includes their two No. 1 country duets, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

The concert served as a rehearsal for Shelton's upcoming tour, with his band also present. He threw it open to fans in a post to social media earlier Thursday.

"Come on out and get yourself a drink if you're bored," Shelton wrote. "I repeat it's only a rehearsal ... it may not be good but at least it's free!"

Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour with Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell begins on Aug. 18 in Nebraska. The dates run through early October, after which Shelton will begin a new season coaching The Voice on NBC.