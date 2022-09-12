Blake Shelton returned to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday (Sept. 10), but he wasn't alone: His wife, pop superstar Gwen Stefani, joined him onstage to perform the couple's two hit duets, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

The moment marked Stefani's in-person debut on the hallowed country music stage, though technically it wasn't her first time playing the Opry. She officially debuted on the stage in May 2020, when she and Shelton appeared virtually from their Oklahoma ranch.

Still, there's nothing quite like an in-person appearance, and the fans in the audience agreed. After the show, Shelton hopped on social media to share video footage of the reaction to Stefani's appearance, which earned two standing ovations from the crowd.

"I am absolutely beside myself right now," Shelton writes in the caption of his post. "Congratulations [Gwen Stefani] on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole [Opry] stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness."

Elsewhere during the set — which, thanks in large part to the appearance from his superstar wife, Shelton described as "one of the most incredible nights of my career" — the singer performed his brand-new single, "No Body." He also performed fan-favorite hits from various eras of his career, including "Boys 'Round Here" and "God's Country."

As most fans know, Shelton and Stefani's love story began when they were both coaches on the set of NBC's The Voice, and the reality singing competition show was well-represented throughout Saturday's Opry lineup. Season 17 winner Jake Hoot performed, as did Season 21 runner-up, Wendy Moten.

Stefani's performance wasn't the only Opry debut with a Voice connection to take place that night, either. Season 18 winner Todd Tilghman stepped into the circle for the first time, after Shelton invited him to make his Grand Ole Opry debut.