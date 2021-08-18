Gwen Stefani had great seats to watch her husband Blake Shelton get ready for opening night of his Friends and Heroes Tour, and she had no trouble singing along to some of his biggest hits.

Contrast this with Shelton, who in May was slow to the buzzer on the Kelly Clarkson Show during a round of a game called "Throw Me a Line." The final song of the five-song, sing-it-first competition was Stefani's "Hollaback Girl," and Kelly Clarkson's team named it first. It was a light egg-on-the-face moment for the then not-yet-married Shelton.

Fast forward to Tuesday night (Aug. 17), when Stefani was in Nebraska for warm-ups. The Friends and Heroes Tour begins on Wednesday (Aug. 18) in Omaha, Neb., and includes Trace Adkins, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Lindsay Ell. In fact, subsequent clips from Stefani's Instagram show off their singing, too.

From the looks of rehearsal footage, it would seem Stefani will appear on video screens during songs like "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You." She notes that the tour is beginning right where it left off in 2020, when the pandemic forced the cancelation of tours in all genres. This time Shelton has 16 shows planned through early October.

Stefani and Shelton married on July 3, 2021, at his property in Oklahoma. The small, intimate wedding came after five years of dating and much speculation about a wedding. This fall, Shelton will return for a 21st season on NBC's The Voice, where he first met the pop star. She's been known to show up onstage at select shows, but is not a promised addition to this tour.