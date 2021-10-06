See the Moment Gwen Stefani Knew Her Wedding Dress Was ‘The One’

By now you probably know that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married over the summer — it would be an accomplishment if you didn't, based on how much the lovebirds have gained media attention.

While the Hollywood power couple originally kept their nuptials as private as possible, they're beginning to share details about the intimate day with fans. One of the biggest details that fans of the pair were delighted to be let in on was the moment Stefani decided on her wedding dress.

The "Don't Speak" singer turned to Instagram to share a collection of videos and pictures with the caption: "The moment I said yes to the dress."

In the first clip, Stefani is seen standing in her gown, complete with a white veil and beaming smile. The second video starts off with the focus on Stefani's stunning white cowboy boots before she walks through the room with the gown's impressive train spread out behind her.

Making a prominent appearance throughout the images are the matching "Stefani" and "Shelton" gold necklaces that have become a staple of the singer's wardrobe. Scroll through the photos and videos below to see the dress up close for yourself:

Shelton and Stefani wed at the private chapel on his Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021. The couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014, when they were both working as coaches, and they began dating in 2015 after Stefani's divorce from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton's divorce from Miranda Lambert.

The couple's marriage is Shelton's third; he was married to Kaynette Williams from November of 2003 until 2006, and his second marriage to Lambert lasted from May of 2011 until July of 2015. Stefani's previous marriage to Rossdale lasted 14 years.

