Hank Williams Jr. is gearing up for a 15-date run of shows across the U.S. in the Summer of 2023. The amphitheater trek will kick off May 12 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and it's scheduled to continue through late August, wrapping with a stop in Gilford, N.H.

Old Crow Medicine Show are booked to open for the bulk of the dates, with more supporting act details expected to be announced. Willliams Jr.'s tour follows his latest album, Rich White Honky Blues, a collection of blue covers that the singer dropped in June of 2022. Producer Dan Auerbach worked on the project with the legendary country rocker.

Most recently, fans saw Williams Jr. at the Country Music Hall of Fame's Medallion Ceremony in October of 2022, when he delivered a speech on behalf of inductee Jerry Lee Lewis, whose ailing health kept him from attending the ceremony in person. Elsewhere, the country legend has been focusing on family: He recently cleared his schedule to attend "Grandparents Day" at his grandchildren's school.

The younger generations of the Williams clan are continuing the "Family Tradition" of making country music on their own terms: The singer's son, Sam Williams, dropped a project titled Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown in October. The younger Williams also came out as gay at the end of 2022.

Tickets for the singer's upcoming tour go on sale Jan. 13 via LiveNation.

Hank Williams Jr., 2023 Headlining Tour Dates:

May 12 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

May 13 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf*

May 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 20 –- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 9 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 10 — Burgettstown, Penn. (Pittsburgh) @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 16 — Maryland Heights, Mo. (St. Louis) @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 17 — Noblesville, Ind. (Indianapolis) @ Ruoff Music Center

July 7 — Ridgefield, Wash. (Portland) @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 8 — Auburn, Wash. (Seattle) @ White River Amphitheatre

July 14 — Nampa, Ida. (Boise) @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

July 21 — Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre

July 22 — Murphys, Calif. @ Ironstone Amphitheatre*^

Aug. 25 — Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

*Not A Live Nation Date

^Old Crow Medicine Show not appearing on this date