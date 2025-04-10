At 75 years old, Hank Williams Jr. has got some serious dance moves and — to be frank — is pretty limber.

A video of the country veteran dancing on stage while singing his 1981 hit "Weatherman" has surfaced online, and it's got the internet talking.

While singing, "I can't ride out one more storm," Williams drops down into a squat, with his right arm extended in front of him. He bounces up and down while his right hand mimics revving the engine of a motorcycle.

And let's just say, Williams gets low.

What's even more impressive is that he stands back up without any issue and doesn't miss a beat in singing the song. Whatever his workout regimen is, it's working.

Fans Lose It Over Hank Williams Jr.'s Dance Moves

Watching Williams pull this off has impressed the internet, with several people remarking this is the energy you should expect at his shows.

"He's a hooooot live," a comment reads.

"Because he's Hank Williams Jr.," another says, adding the crying laughing emoji.

"This man fell off a mountain," one person writes. "A country boy can survive."

"My knees were screaming just watching that and I'm only 27," someone admits.

"I can't do this without advil at 16," another adds.

Did Hank Williams Jr. Really Fall Down a Mountain?

The "Country Boy Can Survive" country singer took a nasty spill 50 years ago while on a hike on Ajax Peak in Beaverhead County, Mont. On Aug. 8, 1975, the snow beneath him collapsed and he fell 440 feet.

Williams sustained several injuries, including multiple fractures of his skull. He was not expected to live, but after various surgeries over the course of two years, he was able to recover.

Other country artists like Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash and Waylon Jennings were a big source of support for him during this time. As was his girlfriend at the time, Becky White, whom he had met just a week prior.