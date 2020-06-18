Hank Williams Jr.'s son Sam has revealed plans for a celebration of life to remember his sister, Katherine "Katie" Williams-Dunning, who died in a car accident on Saturday (June 13).

The country legend's 27-year-old daughter was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving in Henry County, Tenn., about 100 miles west of Nashville, crossed a median and rolled over, traveling through the highway's northbound lanes before stopping on the shoulder. Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to treat his injuries, while she was pronounced dead.

Sam Williams turned to Instagram to share plans for the ceremony, which is set to take place at 7PM on Thursday (June 18) at Patriot Stadium in Paris, Tenn.

"I have found a little solace in planning this celebration for my sister," he writes to accompany the announcement. "I’m not sure about the rest of our lives without her, but I know she would want to bring the community together and there to be joy alongside the pain. She would want people to hold life preciously and graciously. Let’s pack it out for KT. I miss you so much my girl!"

Sam initially turned to Facebook to ask for prayers after the accident, writing, "My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning."

He was absent from social media for days after her death before posting on Tuesday night (June 16), sharing several pictures and fond recollections of his sister.

Katherine's half-sister, Holly Williams, turned to social media on Monday (June 15) to share the final picture her family took with Katie on Friday morning (June 12).

"I have no words," Williams writes. "I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie."