Katherine Williams-Dunning, the 27-year-old daughter of Hank Williams Jr., has died in a one-car crash in Henry County, Tenn., about 100 miles west of Nashville.

Nashville's WKRN-TV reports that the crash took place around 7:44PM local time on Saturday night (June 13), on Highway 79 near Antioch Road. Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was towing a boat, when the vehicle crossed a median dividing the highway and rolled over. The Tahoe crossed through the highway's northbound lanes and stopped on the shoulder.

Williams-Dunning's husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Per a Sunday (June 14) Instagram post from Williams-Dunning's half-sister, musician Holly Williams, Dunning is "awake and responding," but the extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

Tennessee Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Williams-Dunning is one of two children born to Williams Jr. and his third wife, Mary Jane Thomas. Her brother is singer Sam Williams, and her grandfather is country icon Hank Williams Sr. Her half-siblings are Shelton Hank Williams, known as Hank III, who is the son of Williams Jr. and his first wife, Gwen Yeargain, and musicians Holly and Hilary Williams, both of whom were born to Williams Jr. and his second wife, Becky White.

Per her Facebook page, Williams-Dunning was born on Oct. 21, 1992, and lived in Springville, Tenn.. She and her husband Tyler had been married since October of 2015. They have two young children, a 5-year-old son named Beau Weston and a 2-year-old daughter named Audrey Jane.

According to her Instagram page, Williams-Dunning ran a clothing company called Weston Jane that focused on "moms supporting moms and women supporting women." She enlisted another mother from West Tennessee to print her designs, and sold items made by other moms.