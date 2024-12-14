Former Reba star Steve Howey crashed the Happy's Place set like Van Montgomery walking into Reba McEntire's new kitchen, and fans loved it.

In a clip posted to social media, Steve Howey, who played the loveable Van Montgomery in Reba, shows up on the set of McEntire's new show, Happy's Place, sporting a mustache and asking about her new bar.

Reba pokes fun at his new 'stache in the clip, and he calls her "Mrs H." and addresses Melissa Peterman as "Barbara Jean" when she enters the scene. "Van" even brings up his famous show wife, "Cheyenne," to wrap up the spot, throwing it back to the beloved character names from Reba.

As the scene concludes, it become obvious that Howey and his former castmates were all just kidding, as he humorously apologizes and says, "I had to do it!"

The fans loved the clip, responding with lots of love for "Van."

"Steve Howey was hot on Reba and even hotter now. Aged like fine wine." commented one user.

"Not him bringing up Cheyenne laugh emoji." commented another Reba fan.

"Why can't we have a Reba reboot." questioned one fan.

McEntire's new sitcom, Happy's Place, debuted very strong, attracting 10 million viewers across live and streaming platforms in its first week. The show stars Reba as a woman taking over her late father’s bar alongside her half-sister.

McEntire thanked fans for their support, crediting their loyalty for the show's success. Featuring a blend of humor and heart, Happy's Place reunites McEntire some of the creative team from Reba, as well as Peterman from the cast. McEntire's real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn, also stars on the show.

Happy's Place airs on NBC every Friday night at 8PM ET, and episodes are then available for streaming via Peacock.

What Happened To the Cast of 'Reba'? See the cast of Reba McEntire's TV show Reba, then and now with updates on where each of the primary actors ended up.

2024 update: Several producers and at least two stars are teaming up for a new NBC sitcom called Happy's Place in 2024. McEntire is the star of the show. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Reba McEntire + Melissa Peterman Were BFF Goals at the 2024 Emmys The dynamic duo -- who co-star in the upcoming TV show Happy's Place -- attended the 2024 Emmy Awards together to present the award for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak