Harper Grace drops deeply personal track “Oh Say Can You See,” available everywhere now!

Harper Grace drops deeply personal track “Oh Say Can You See,” which is available everywhere now. The autobiographical offering is a letter to her 11-year-old self as she endured widespread bullying after her first public performance of the National Anthem didn’t go as planned. The emotionally-charged song goes out to kids like Harper, who might not feel like they’re enough with an inspiring message for anyone needing the courage to overcome failure and face their critics head on.

