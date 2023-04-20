Brad Paisley will headline Nashville's massive 4th of July concert in 2023. The superstar singer-songwriter and guitarist is set to perform on Broadway in downtown Nashville as part of Music City's annual Let Freedom Sing! event, which will also include one of the largest fireworks displays in the country.

Paisley will perform on the Jack Daniel's Broadway Stage, topping a multi-genre lineup that includes The War and Treaty, singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and country singer Tiera Kennedy, who will also sing the national anthem.

Later in the evening, the festivities will move from Broadway to Ascend Amphitheater for a live performance by the Nashville Symphony, synchronized to a massive fireworks display. Kelly Sutton will host both stages, and the entertainment will include a song from Operation Song, with DJ Dave Audé entertaining between sets.

Nashville's July 4 festivities will also include the Amazon Family Fun Zone, which will feature inflatables and musical performances from the Magi, Tommy Howell, Les Kerr & the Bayou Band and Troubadour Blue, with DJ Coach providing entertainment between sets. The Family Fun Zone will take place at Music City Walk of Fame Park from noon until 5PM.

Paisley and his wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are also charitable partners in the event. Their referral-based free grocery store, the Store, provides food assistance to lower-income individuals and families in the Nashville area, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. will donate one dollar from each T-shirt sold at Nashville's July 4th event to the Store.

2023 marks Paisley's second time headlining Nashville's 4th of July spectacular, which he also played in 2021. He recently released "Same Here," a collaboration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that's about finding common ground. It's the first new music he's released under a new deal he signed with UMG in February.

