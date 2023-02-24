Nobody saw this coming. Brad Paisley's first play on his new record label is a most unlikely collaboration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

No, Zelenskyy doesn't sing. His contribution comes in the form of a conversation he and the country singer shared, most likely the one tied to Paisley's announcement that he'd be an ambassador to United24, the Rebuild Ukraine Program. He first shared that news with fans in January; proceeds from "Same Here" will go to United24.

Lee Thomas Miller and Taylor Goldsmith helped Paisley write “Same Here,” his first new song since announcing a recording contract with UMG Nashville. The soft acoustic ballad stirs the listener to find more similarities than difference with their neighbors, especially the ones who come from a different background.

The final verse (see the lyrics below) turns to the situation in Ukraine, but doesn’t focus on the war as much as the ties that bond the countries. Zelenskyy first shares how "Same Here" is said in Ukrainian. Then he's heard talking about what his people value.

A press release also notes that this song is the first from Paisley's next album, Son of the Mountains.

Listen to Brad Paisley (Feat. Volodymyr Zelenskyy), "Same Here"

Brad Paisley (Feat. Volodymyr Zelenskyy), "Same Here" Lyrics:

How are things in California / I hear the traffic’s just insane / Plastic people and paparazzi / Yeah, I know all the left coast clichés / But tell me, is there a bar on your corner / Where you buy each other beers / And solve all the world’s problems / Same here.

We went out to watch the sunset / On our last night in Cozumel / Stumbled on some local wedding / On the beach by our hotel / Though I didn’t know the language / I recognize the tears / People cry when they’re happy / Same here.

Chorus:

However you talk, whatever you think / From the songs that you sing to the drink that you drink / If you miss your mama and worry ‘bout your babies / And love each other like crazy / And want someone to share your hopes and fears / Same here.

I’ve got a friend across the ocean / Seems like a million miles away / He says our worlds are very different / Yeah, that’s true, but I gotta say / He’s got his own kind of football team that / Lets him down every year / A wife he loves and a bunch of dreams / For his country he holds so dear / He prays for peace and freedom / Same here.

Conversation between Paisley and Zelenskyy:

Hi Brad.

Hello Mr. President.

Happy to see you.

What’s "Same Here" in Ukrainian?

те ж саме. We speak different languages in our life, yes, but I think we appreciate the same things: Children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people, the biggest treasure we have. And friends. And we are proud of our army to defend our freedom and will defend our lives.

However you talk, whatever you think / From the songs that you sing to the drink that you drink.

Zelenskyy: We are fighting for our children, our parents, to defend our house and families.

And love each other like crazy / And want someone to share your hopes and fears.

Zelenskyy: те ж саме. There is no distance between our counties in such areas. That is very important, to see … in many things, really the same.

