Brad Paisley has been named ambassador for the United24 platform to support the Rebuild Ukraine Program.

Launched by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United24 is the central location for collecting charitable donations to rebuild and restore homes damaged by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Paisley was officially introduced during an online call by President Zelenskyy, who expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the hitmaker for his unwavering support of Ukrainians.

"I am happy that you decided to join, especially the Rebuild Ukraine program. Many people's lives have been destroyed. Now we need to work with as many famous people as possible, who will draw attention to the restoration of homes for Ukrainians who've suffered from the war," expresses Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I am not alone in wanting to help Ukraine. But like a lot of people in America, until now I haven't been sure exactly how to lend a hand from over here in the U.S,” shares Paisley, in response to President Zelenskyy’s words.

“I count myself very lucky to have been given a platform that will allow me to do that very thing," the country star adds. "As an American, I see how very similar we are, how we share so many common values with these brave people in Ukraine, and I'm focusing my efforts on helping Ukrainian families rebuild and return to their homes.”

In its first eight months of inception, United24 garnered more than 260 million dollars from people in 110 different nations. Famous athletes Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina, and Oleksandr Usyk, Balenciaga creative director Demna, American actors Liev Schreiber and Mark Hamill, pop band Imagine Dragons, singer and actress Barbra Streisand, astronaut Scott Kelly, and historian Timothy Snyder are among the famed ambassadors.

In 2022, Paisley stood behind Ukraine by participating in the Ukraine: Answering the Call charity telethon, which had a primetime broadcast in the U.S.

On the artist front, Paisley's last studio album was 2017's Love and War. The LP included its lead single "Today," and follow-up singles "Last Time for Everything" and "Heaven South." His latest No. 1 was with Jimmie Allen on their song, "Freedom Was a Highway."

For more information about United24 and to donate, visit their website.

