Cody Johnson was able to get a few swings in with the Houston Astros recently.

The Texas native was on hand to sing the National Anthem ahead of their home opener against the Chicago White Sox on March 30 and got to take part in the team's batting practice.

In a video posted by local sports reporter Joe Gleason, Johnson is seen taking swing after swing in the batting cage. At one point, the camera pans the field to reveal the "Human" singer is hitting those ball pretty deep into the outfield. He even draws the attention of a few of the players in the clip, including Houston's third baseman, Alex Bregman.

It would seem the Astros could have used a few hits like that during the game: The reigning World Series champions went on to lose that one to Chicago, 2-3.

Johnson is currently working on a new project. A 24-song project titled Cody Johnson: Leather is expected soon, and the "'Til You Can't" singer says he has a duet recorded with Carrie Underwood.

"I actually just recorded a duet with her [Carrie] yesterday for my new album coming out," Johnson said ahead of the CMT Music Awards. "And getting to know her — man, she's such a pro and everybody that she surrounds herself with are all very professional, as well."

He's balancing work on his third-studio album with time on the road. Keeping busy in 2023, he has dates scattered across the calendar into October. Several of those shows will find him opening for Luke Combs on his World Tour stops in Australia and New Zealand.