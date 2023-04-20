Maren Morris is back in the studio, and she's readying her next record with help with a very high profile new producer.

On TikTok, Morris shared a video montage of clips from her recording process, featuring appearances from legendary pop producer Jack Antonoff.

"The jack's out of the bag," she writes in the video, tagging her location as New York.

Antonoff is a New York City-based singer, songwriter and record producer. As the lead singer of the indie rock group Bleachers, as well as the drummer and guitarist of pop rock group Fun, he is even better known for his work with other artists. Antonoff has worked as a songwriter and producer for pop A-Listers like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Carly Rae Jepsen, St. Vincent and Tegan and Sara.

He also produced The Chicks' latest record, Gaslighter. That 2020 project was the first album the country trio had released since putting out Taking the Long Way in 2006.

An Instagram carousel from Morris shows more snapshots of her time recording in New York City. In addition to some moments from the studio — including a couple blink-and-you'll-miss-them previews of the music she's working on — the singer shared some photos. Those include a trip to purchase new eyeglasses, a visit to a playground with Morris' 3-year-old son Hayes and a black-and-white snap of Antonoff and Hayes hanging out together.

When Morris' new music arrives, it will be her first project since Humble Quest came out in 2022. That project was produced by Greg Kurstin. Kurstin also co-produced her 2019 record, Girl, along with the singer herself and beloved Nashville producer Busbee, the latter of whom also co-produced Hero, Morris' full-length studio debut.

Busbee unexpectedly died in 2019 at the age of 43, after a brief bout with brain cancer. His loss left a profound impact on many of the artists who worked with him, including Morris, who included a song about him called "What Would This World Do Without You?" on Humble Quest.