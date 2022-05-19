Red Dirt singer-songwriter Hayden Haddock joins forces with Texas country star Jon Wolfe for "Tequila," a free-wheeling new summer anthem that celebrates its titular beverage, and all the hijinks that can be blamed on it during a night out.

The two artists take to the open water for the music video for their new song, setting sail together for a fishing trip as they crack open a bottle of carefree summer fun.

Shot at Run N Gun Adventures in Bay City, Texas, and directed by Alejandro Medina, the music video intersperses jaw-dropping aerial visuals, as well as scenes from the two men's fishing trip, plus clips of Haddock and Wolfe wearing matching sunhats and strumming acoustic guitars on the pier.

Of course, there's also plenty of shots of Wolfe's own brand of tequila, Juan Lobo, which the Texas star released as a celebration of his love of the drink.

"I love tequila! I’m truly a fan of the spirit, the process, and history," Lobo explains in a statement on his tequila's website. "... Tequila has a history that spans centuries – I love that it’s based around a culture of tradition and solid family values. That’s just something that really speaks to me and my beliefs."

Overall, the video's sunny visual themes make for a fitting visual component for "Tequila," which was written by Emily Earle and Rick Huckaby alongside Haddock's producer, Trent Willmon.

"When I heard the rough cut of 'Tequila,' I knew it could be the perfect summer song if we did it right," Haddock explains of the story behind the song. "After some thought, I decided I really wanted to have my good buddy, Jon Wolfe, sing on it with me. He was the perfect fit having his own tequila company, Juan Lobo Tequila. He’s a great guy, and his style of music definitely fits the vibe of this song."

Haddock's latest song follows "Better Than Your Memory," which he put out in early February, and late 2021's "Wind it Down." His new musical chapter comes after the release of his sophomore album, Red Dirt Texas, in 2020.

These Country Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Alive: