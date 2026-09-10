Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson has met with the Drug Enforcement Administration as investigators continue looking into the actress' sudden death at 36.

A source close to the investigation tells People that Hickerson, Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend, met with DEA officials and that authorities have also “interviewed others” as they work to determine what happened.

Toxicology results have not yet come back, according to the source.

Investigators Are Looking Into Panettiere's Death

Panettiere was found dead at a residence in Greenville, S.C., on Sunday, Aug. 16, after first responders were called about an “unresponsive female.” The Nashville actress was later identified as the woman at the residence.

Read More: Hayden Panettiere's Mom Wanted Brian Hickerson Banned From Funeral

An autopsy was completed the following day. Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis said Panettiere had no signs of trauma that would have contributed to her death and that the investigation remained “active and ongoing.” She was found in “cardiac arrest.”

Hickerson has not been named a suspect. His attorney, Sloan Ellis, declined to comment on Thursday (Sept. 10).

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

In a statement, Ellis said it was important to allow the investigation to continue and noted that police had publicly confirmed there were no signs of foul play.

DEA Reportedly Searching for Potential Drug Dealer

According to TMZ, investigators are searching for a person who allegedly sold Panettiere drugs that might have contributed to her death.

One source told the outlet that authorities are “zeroing in on a potential drug dealer.”

Read More: Hayden Panettiere’s Final Hours: Boyfriend’s Brother Reveals What Happened

The investigation remains ongoing, and toxicology results could provide additional information about what happened.

Panettiere's death was announced Aug. 16 in a statement from her family. Her father, Alan “Skip” Panettiere, described her as “an incredible light and a force of nature” who brought “immeasurable love and joy” to those around her.

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Panettiere is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. The former couple split in 2018.