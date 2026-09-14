Hayden Panettiere may have died from an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl, according to a new report from TMZ that cites law enforcement officers' current working theory.

The outlet cites anonymous sources tied to the investigation, who say that investigators are pursuing a "long time drug dealer" in Los Angeles who allegedly sold the star black-market prescription drugs.

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Investigators reportedly believe that Panettiere's death may have been caused by a single oxycodone pill she took the morning she died, which could have contained lethal levels of fentanyl.

It's important to note that official toxicology results from Panettiere's autopsy are still pending, so for now, this theory is just that: A theory.

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Meets With DEA Investigators Amid Investigation

TMZ previously reported that officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) met with Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson, and interviewed others close to the late star.

Hickerson has not been named a suspect in the case.

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Those meetings come as officials work to determine what happened before Panettiere's sudden death.

One source claimed that the authorities are "zeroing in on a potential drug dealer" who could have sold her the pills that killed her.

Hayden Panettiere's History of Addiction

Hayden Panettiere has been open about her struggles with addiction. After giving birth to her daughter in 2014, the star fought a difficult battle with postpartum depression, and turned to alcohol to cope.

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She sought treatment for addiction at the time, and ceded custody of her child to ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

She spoke about those struggles in her 2026 memoir This is Me: A Reckoning. Speaking to People around the time of the book's release, she said she experienced severe physical symptoms like jaundice before she entered an eight-month rehab stay to "get over the hump" of addiction.

How Did Hayden Panettiere Die?

Hayden Panettiere died on Aug. 16 in Greenville, S.C. She was 36 years old. A film and television star who began her career in the industry as a child, Panettiere was known for her roles in Nashville, Heroes, the Scream films and more.

Panettiere was in South Carolina with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach at the time of her death.

First responders arrived to a residence after receiving a call about an unresponsive person in cardiac arrest.

Despite advanced efforts, they were unable to revive her, and Panettiere was pronounced dead at the scene.

No official cause of death has been announced. 911 dispatch audio includes a male official's voice mentioning an "overdose," and Narcan was used at the scene.

Toxicology results from Panettiere's autopsy are pending. A preliminary report has indicated that there were no "signs of trauma" that would have contributed to her death.