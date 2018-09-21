Wedding Bells Will Soon Be Ringing for Heidi Newfield

"Johnny and June" hitmaker Heidi Newfield is celebrating an engagement to fellow musician Matt King.

A picture of the proposal — which took place at the legendary Ryman Auditorium — was shared on Newfield's Instagram page on Tuesday (Sept. 18.)

“In the mother church...this man got down on his knee and I said yes,” the former Trick Pony member says alongside a picture that shows her on the stage of the Ryman with her husband-to-be as he went down on one knee. “With dear friends in the dark corners waiting with hugs, flowers, and love. I’ve never been this surprised or felt this blessed!"

Newfield divorced Bill Johnson in 2011 after seven years of marriage.

She has since moved on and found new love with King. She put her feelings into words last year on his birthday in a public post, writing: "From the chubby happy baby to the uniquely talented artist, musician, and writer, to the strong, intelligent, and kindhearted, man you are today...You deserve so many good blessings and happy birthdays" with a picture of the two of them.

This recent engagement news comes at a rather exciting time for Newfield, who has shared with fans over various social media posts that she is currently working on new music.

“So excited to share what I’ve been working on with the best of the best,” Newfield says in an Instagram post on Sept. 20. “New music coming to you very soon!”