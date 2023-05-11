Here’s How You Sneak Booze Into the ACM Awards

Here&#8217;s How You Sneak Booze Into the ACM Awards

This woman is sneaking alcohol into the 2023 ACM Awards, and it's not in her purse. Can you find it?

Pillbox Patti is songwriter Nicolette Hayford, best known for Ashley McBryde's "One Night Standards." In this pic from the ACMs red carpet, she's taking a page from Miranda Lambert's playbook. Remember when the Entertainer of the Year snuck drinks into the CMA Awards?

Wearing a hot pink sequined gown for the ACMs in Frisco, Texas, Pillbox Patti got creative. She didn't bring a cooler like Lambert, but let's be honest — who else but Ran has that kind of bravado?

Instead, Patti snuck a few shooters of Tito's vodka into the large sleeve of her gown. Take a look:

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will host the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11). The show streams on Amazon Prime and this year, Hardy and Lainey Wilson are the most nominated artists. Nearly two dozen artists will perform during the two hour broadcast that is free this year.

