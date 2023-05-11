The winners in the 2023 ACM Awards have begun to be announced, and Hardy is already a multiple winner.

Hardy went into the 2023 ACM Awards as the most-nominated artist, with seven total nods. He won twice on Wednesday (May 10) prior to the show, when the Academy of Country Music announced his collaboration with Lainey Wilson on "Wait in the Truck" as the winner in the Visual Media of the Year category, as well as Hardy's win in the category of Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

The ACM also announced the winners in the Songwriter, New Female and New Male Artist of the Year categories prior to the awards ceremony.

Wilson went into the live ceremony on Thursday (May 11) with one win and six nominations, while Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Cole Swindell each had five nominations. Other artists with multiple nominations include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert and more.

The 2023 ACM Awards are taking place at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday night, with the show streaming live on Amazon Prime. Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton are co-hosting the show, marking Brooks' first time co-hosting the ACMs — or any major country music awards show.

See a list of winners in the 2023 ACM Awards below.

2023 ACM Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Lainey Wilson

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Kane Brown

Jordan Davis

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Heart Like a Truck," Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records)

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally, Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville)

"She Had Me at Heads Carolina," Cole Swindell (Producer: Zach Crowell, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"Thank God," Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown (Producer: Dann Huff, Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville)

"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music)

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville (Producer: John Osborne, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville)

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country (Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records)

Luke Combs, Growin' Up (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Record Company-Label: Columbia Records)

Miranda Lambert, Palomino (Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves, Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

Jon Pardi, Mr. Saturday Night (Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters — THE WINNER!

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan — THE WINNER!

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Morgan Wallen, "Sand in My Boots" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy, Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing)

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" ( Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols, Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WCMusic Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp) — THE WINNER!

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" (Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers, Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair, Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing)

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton, Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp)

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny, "At the End of a Bar" (Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young, Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville)

Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]" (Producer: Zach Crowell, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Producer: Dann Huff, Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You" (Producer: Zach Crowell, Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records)

Visual Media of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Kelsea Ballerini, "Heartfirst" (Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry, Director: P Tracy)

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" ( Producer: Troy Jackson, Director: Spidey Smith)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Producer: Luke Arreguin, Director: Alex Alvga)

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" (Producer: Maddy Hayes, Director: Dustin Haney)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Producer: Inkwell Productions, Director: Justin Clough) — THE WINNER!

Carly Pearce, "What He Didn't Do" (Producer: Ryan Byrd, Director: Alexa Campbell)

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy — THE WINNER!

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley — THE WINNER!

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps