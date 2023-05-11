Brothers Osborne earned the title of Duo of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11). They accepted their trophy onstage in person at the ceremony, which was held at Frisco, Texas' Ford Center.

"I'm gonna keep this short and sweet myself, because I'm really hot and I'm really nervous and I'm trying to suck my belly in," T.J. Osborne quipped. "Thank you to everyone and thank you to the fans, we love you!"

"Same. Exactly the same," John Osborne joked. "My wife Lucie can't be here tonight. We just had twins like seven weeks ago. So Lucie, Arthur, and Maybelle I love y'all so much and just as much I love our country music community. We're the luckiest person in the world. We love you guys so much. Thank you."

Ahead of the awards show, the brothers told Taste of Country they wanted to win so they could actually spend some time together at the show. With T.J. on presenting duties and John performing with Ashley McBryde, Pillbox Patti and Caylee Hammack, they weren't going to get much time with one another.

"We really wanna with this year because it would be the only be the only thing that we will actually do together — accept an award," T.J. joked. "If we lose..."

"We might not even see each other," John interjected.

"All the way up until I was asked to present, I was having to use his credentials to get backstage," T.J. remarked with a laugh.

Competition was tight in this category, and the winning duo edged out Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and the War and Treaty to claim their trophy

The sibling duo hung on to their ACM Duo of the Year title for another year, after winning in the category at last years show. All told, the Brothers Osborne have won this award four times.

It's been a big year for the brothers both personally and professionally. After becoming one of the first major country stars to come out as gay, T.J. Osborne served as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Nashville Pride Parade, while his brother John advocated to normalize mental health battles as he opened up about his own struggles with depression and suicidal ideation. They both had ties to the Ashley McBryde-led late 2022 collaborations album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, with John producing the project and T.J. serving as a guest vocalist.

The 2023 ACM Awards are streaming live on Amazon Prime Video, marking the second consecutive year that the awards show has moved to a streaming-only format. Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton co-hosted the show.