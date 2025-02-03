6 Country Stars Who Skipped the 2025 Grammy Awards
Luke Combs missed the 2025 Grammy Awards, but he had a very good reason. Dan + Shay also had something more important to tend to, and the other four artists on this list may have, as well.
Those reasons are just less clear.
More Grammy-nominated country artists missed the show than attended on Sunday night. Beyoncé, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and Kacey Musgraves held it down, while Brad Paisley (not nominated) joined for a show-opening tribute to Los Angeles.
Cameras never showed Post Malone, and he didn't work the red carpet, but he was verified as present and accounted for, even if it was to learn he lost all eight categories he was nominated for.
- Beyoncé was country music's top Grammy winner with three, although Americana artist Sierra Ferrell won four Grammys.
- Kelsea Ballerini was one of the relatively few country artists who attended the show without a role to play on stage.
- The 2025 Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
We won't speculate on why artists missed the Grammys on this list. It takes a lot of effort to get to L.A., and these events are pricey during a season of recharging for most country stars. Still, it would have been nice to see all three winners take the stage during the Premiere Ceremony, or at least know that it could have happened.
At least all winners announced during the televised portion of the ceremony were on hand to accept their prizes.
