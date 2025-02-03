Post Malone Just Set a Dubious Grammy Awards Record

Post Malone didn't win any of the eight Grammy Awards he was nominated for on Sunday night (Feb. 2), but that's not the worst of it.

The "I Had Some Help" singer was nominated in three country categories, a pop category and four all-genre categories, including Record of the Year and Best Recording Packaging. He was selected for solo efforts, plus collaborations with Morgan Wallen, Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

There's probably not statistics on the most ways to lose Grammys, but if there was, he'd surely be near the top. His eight misses does put him at the top of another category.

Beyonce was country music's top Grammy winner with three, although Americana artist Sierra Ferrell won four Grammys.

Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley and Shaboozey were among the artists to take the stage.

Kelsea Ballerini was one of the relatively few country artists who attended the show without a role to play on stage.

Who Has the Most Grammy Awards Nominations Without a Win?

Post Malone is now the country artist with the most Grammy nominations without a win. Prior to his country career, he went 0-10. Add eight more and he passes Martina McBride (0-14) and Dierks Bentley (0-15) and joins a handful of artists breathing rare air.

The all-time most nominated artist who has never won a Grammy is a sound engineer named Chris Gehringer, who has 21.

An Indian classical music conductor named Zubin Mehta is tied for second with Post Malone at 18, so it's fair to say that the pop-country star is the most-nominated/no-win artist that the commercial audience has heard of.

Other stars on the oh-fer list include Katy Perry (13), Björk (16) and Snoop Dogg (16). If anyone ever says it's nice just to be nominated, you'd better check with this group first.

Post Malone's Dubious Grammy History

Post Malone’s first Grammy nominations came in 2019, when he was nominated in four categories for songs from Beerbongs & Bentleys. He’s been in multiple categories in just about every year since. Songs like “Sunflower” and “Circles” were good enough to be included, but not to win.

After going nomination-less in 2024, he nearly doubled his career total for this year, but Beyonce topped in several categories. He may not go home empty-handed, however.

There is one caveat to this point about Post Malone's Grammy history. Syracuse.com points to a rule change that gives Grammys to any artist affiliated with the Album of the Year, and since Post teamed with Beyonce for "Levi's Jeans," he'd get one under this caveat.

The Grammy website does not recognize him as a Grammy winner, however.

