Pictures find Garth Brooks joining Luke Combs at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival. In additional, Tracy Lawrence teamed up with Midland, and Jelly Roll paired up with just about everyone else.

The best 2025 Stagecoach pictures feature several very unexpected collaborations, but there were more than a few wild, unexplainable moments. What exactly is Ashley McBryde wearing in that photo at the top?

Did Paris Hilton really show up to Stagecoach?

Who was T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne embracing mid-set?

2025 Stagecoach Festival took place April 25-27 in Indio Calif.

Combs, Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan were the three headliners across the three nights.

Sturgill Simpson, Lana Del Ray and Sammy Hagar were among the other top-of-the-bill performers.

Related: Watch Garth Brooks and Luke Combs Rock Out Together at Stagecoach

Getty photographers were on site for every set across multiple stages at Stagecoach. There were also various backstage opportunities and crowd snaps to sift through in choosing the best and wildest photographs.

For example, if you'd only parked your self at the "Mane" stage, you'd have missed Lizzo and Paris Hilton.

The setting always provides some of the best concert pictures of the year. The famous Stagecoach ferris wheel can be spotted across the stage, and there were plenty of building-sized art installations dotting the landscape this year.

Of course, people come for the music

To that end, there were more than three dozen artists throughout this three-day festival and seemingly all brought along a friend. That's unusual — at most festivals an opening act isn't encouraged to invite a pop star, but there are no such rules at Stagecoach.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the best pictures from Stagecoach 2025 and a few that are strange, unexpected or simply beautiful.