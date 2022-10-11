It's a girl for country singer Holly Williams and her husband, Chris Coleman: On Sunday, the couple shared the happy news that they welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Georgia Grace, on Sept. 25.

That's baby No. 4 for the Coleman crew: Little Georgia joins 8-year-old Stella June, 6-year-old Lillie Mae Louise and 5-year-old Arlo Gale as the newest member of the sibling set.

"She is a dream come true, and she brings the most beautiful light and tenderness in the room with her wherever she goes," Williams writes on Instagram in a post announcing her new baby's arrival. "From the hospital to our home, she has filled these spaces up with deep awe and joy. I'm eternally grateful, and can't wait to share more of her precious moments."

Georgia's birth came with its fair share of excitement: She arrived a little bit early, while Williams, her mother and her two daughters were taking a pre-baby girl's trip to Fairhope, Ala.

"Mom thought I was [cocky] to travel at 38 weeks, but I assured her I felt great, it was an easy drive and there was nothing to worry about!" Williams shares in an additional social media post, in which she tells the story of how her youngest child made a fairly dramatic grand entrance.

"When we were downtown I told Mom that things seemed to have taken a turn with my tiredness and my walking ability, but I had absolutely NO clue that only 4 hours after this picture was taken I would be in hysterical pain rushing to the nearest hospital," Williams recounts, alongside a slideshow of vacation photos that includes a snapshot of her bump as she relaxes poolside with a virgin pina colada.

When she got to the hospital, it turned out that the doctor on call was a fan of her famous family — Williams is the daughter of Hank Williams, Jr., and the granddaughter of Hank Williams — and had been especially affected by the death of her sister, Katherine (Katie) Williams-Dunning, who was killed in a car crash in June 2020 at the age of 27.

"I didn't know him at all, he read about it in the news, and of course I broke down crying," Williams continues. "He shared with me some specific prayers he had been leaning into. I immediately felt completely safe and like I was right where I needed to be, in the midst of the chaos and rushed C-section."

In addition to being the daughter and granddaughter of country legends, Williams is an accomplished country singer-songwriter in her own right who has released three full-length studio albums. The most recent of those, The Highway, dropped in 2013.