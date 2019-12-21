Hometown Rising Reveals Dates for 2020

After last year's inaugural Hometown Rising Country Music and Bourbon Festival, the event has been announced for a second year in 2020. The 2nd annual Hometown Rising event will take place Sept. 12 and 13 of 2020 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Ky.

The first-of-its-kind bourbon and country music festival had over 70,000 fans in attendance at 2019's event with headliners including Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban. The lineup for 2020 will be announced in February.

“Hometown Rising was our first venture into country music, and we could not be more thrilled with how 2019 went. Delivering great music and incredible bourbon – two of Louisville’s cornerstones, was a highlight of our year. We can’t wait to be back in 2020 and are excited to bring another tremendous lineup and experience to the country music community,” Hometown Rising founder Danny Wimmer says in a press release.

Fans can purchase early bird tickets for the festival beginning in late January. The Trifesta pass will also return, which grants fans tickets to Hometown Rising along with two other Louisville-based festivals, Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life. Attendees will be able to purchase hotel packages, camping passes and VIP passes at a later date.

Prior to the official festival dates, numerous events around town will take place for attendees between July 23-26 that are completely free and open to ticketholders for Hometown Week.

2020 will bring back epic food and beverage options, along with Kroger's Big Bourbon Bar, where fans can line dance while tasting local and national bourbons.