The 12 Hottest Dads in Country Music, Ranked [Pictures]
There's no shortage of dads in country music, but not all of them can claim the "Hot Daddy" title.
We jumped at the chance to crown them — 12 of them, to be exact.
We held nothing back in our rankings of the hottest dads in country music, pulling both country legends who are attractive to this day, as well as country music's newest fathers.
Let's roll down the rankings of country music's hottest dads and see where your favorite artist falls on the list, if they even made it at all.
Country Music's Hottest Dads — No. 1 is the Hottest!
There are many dads in country music, but only a chosen few handsome dudes make our list of the hottest of the hot dads. Do you agree with who's on the list and how they are ranked?
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul