There's no shortage of dads in country music, but not all of them can claim the "Hot Daddy" title.

We jumped at the chance to crown them — 12 of them, to be exact.

We held nothing back in our rankings of the hottest dads in country music, pulling both country legends who are attractive to this day, as well as country music's newest fathers.

Let's roll down the rankings of country music's hottest dads and see where your favorite artist falls on the list, if they even made it at all.