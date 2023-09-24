Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily: ‘My New Life Starts Now’

Hulk Hogan is married!

According to TMZ, the WWE wrestler and his fiancee Sky Daily tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Clearwater, Fla., on Friday (Sept. 22). The pair opted to get married in the same church they attend, Indian Rocks Baptist Church, with Pastor Aaron Filippone serving as the officiant.

Hogan — real name Terry Gene Bollea — wore a classic black tux with a black bandana. Daily was enrobed in a white lace dress with a sweetheart neckline and modest train.

The publication reports that their wedding rings are valued at $500,000.

The superstar wrestler shared a special video montage on social media, showing fans the big day. The couple are seen getting ready in their respective rooms before saying their vows in the chapel.

In addition to the pastor's audio, the video is set to Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey." There are also several shots of the couple enjoying their first few moment as husband and wife.

"My new life starts now," Hogan writes in the caption.

The small ceremony was attended by their children, although Hogan's daughter Brooke could not be there due to scheduling conflicts. TMZ reports that the wedding was put together on short notice, which meant Brooke was not able to attend.

Hogan and Daily announced their engagement in July. It's the third marriage for the 70-year-old wrestler, who has two kids from his first marriage of 24 years to Linda Clarige. He was also previously married to Jennifer McDaniel for 12 years.