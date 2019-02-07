Hunter Hayes Sets Spring 2019 Closer to You Tour

With the 2019 Grammy Awards this Sunday, five-time nominee Hunter Hayes announced Grammy.com to unleash the details of his next upcoming headlining tour. The 2019 Closer to You Tour kicks off Apr. 18 in Atlanta and travels across the United States through June.

Fans that sign up for Hayes' email list will gain early access to tickets beginning on Feb. 12, and general public tickets go on sale Feb. 15. Supporting acts have not been revealed just yet.

Hayes' tour is named after a lyric in his newly released single, "Heartbreak."

"If it gets me to you then it ain’t wasted time / With every so close I’m closer to the rest of my life / Another bad first date, another nothing left to say / What I mean is, the way I see it, I’m one heartbreak closer to you."

The single marks Hayes' return to country music — it's his first official single in more than two years. Hayes wrote the song solo in a way he hasn't done in years. "I started writing it on my trip to Hawaii at the beginning of last year, where I sat on the edge of the ocean and wrote nearly two pages of lyrics that approached a love letter to someone I’ve never met," he shares.

Hunter Hayes' 2019 Closer to You Tour Dates:

April 18 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 25 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

April 26 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Joe's Live

April 27 -- Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 2 -- Madison, Wisc. 2 The Sylvee

May 3 -- Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

May 4 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Eagles Ballroom

May 9 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 10 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philly

May 11 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

May 16 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre

May 17 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

May 18 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Avalon Theater

May 21 -- Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

May 23 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom

May 24 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

May 25 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

May 30 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Ballroom

May 31 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

June 1 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's