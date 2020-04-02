The finalists have been selected in the current season of The Masked Singer, and speculation is mounting online that Hunter Hayes is among them. According to multiple theories, Hayes is the Astronaut on the popular reality TV singing competition.

The Astronaut has been a fan favorite all season long, turning in strong performances across genres including “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, as well Stevie Wonder's ”Signed, Sealed, Delivered.” He won his way into the Super 9 with a March 25 performance of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

Fans already suspected Hayes was the Astronaut, Goldderby.com reports, based on two clue videos. In the first one, the Astronaut said that he is "far from home," which would fit Hayes, since he lives in Nashville and the show is filming in Los Angeles. Hayes also released a single in 2019 titled "Wild Blue," which referenced space in lines including "Welcome to the wild blue / Where gravity can't find you."

The final clue package pointed even more strongly to Hayes, according to Screenrant.com. It began with coffee, and Hayes' love of coffee is so well-documented that he has listed his favorite coffee houses in Nashville and even offered fans a VIP Coffee House Experience during one of his tours.

The final clues also included a pair of dice that totaled 10. Host Nick Cannon previously shared that group C, which the Astronaut is part of, contains someone who holds a Guinness World Record, and Hayes holds one for staging 10 performances in 24 hours. Cannon also mentioned a time when the Astronaut fell on his face in front of thousands of people, a seeming reference to the time Hayes performed a poorly-received rendition of the national anthem at a World Series game.

Screenrant also points out that the wooden bridge clue could be a reference to Hayes' hometown of Breaux Ridge, La., and the bonus clue was "I'm all for horses." Hayes performed during the opening ceremony of the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2018.

Other clues along the way have included ballons with a reference to being lonely, which could point to Hayes' song "Everybodys Got Somebody but Me," and multiple references to the fact that the Astronaut was very young when he started his career, which also fits the country singer.

So, is Hunter Hayes actually the Astronaut on The Masked Singer? We won't know his true identity until he either loses a showdown and is unmasked, or he wins the entire show. What's your best guess? If Hayes isn't the Astronaut, who is? Let us know in the comments below.