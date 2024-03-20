Husband Seeks Help With Country Music to Surprise Wife

How far would you go for love? One Reddit user hit up the Country Music Stuff Subreddit to get some help finding country music that he likes so he can connect with his country music-loving wife.

He says that he has been "frustrated" with country music in the past with the "torn jeans, cold beer, my truck" type of lyrics. He is on the hunt for the right artists to help him share music interests with his country music fan wife. He wants to eventually surprise his wife by singing country music to her.

The country music reluctant husband says that he likes Johnny Cash and "Meant to Be" by Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha. His wife likes many artists, including Eric Church and Kip Moore, and he thinks that is a great place to start in her playlist.

Many Reddit users have weighed in.

One user generously gives him a list: "American Heartbreak - Zach Bryan it’s a long album but if you enjoy the first 5-10 songs listen to it all the way through. Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson. She’s probably the best female vocalist right now with some booming choruses and sound. Noise Complaint - Koe Wetzel sad boy emo rock country.

"For me, it took country-adjacent genres to get me into it. Things like Americana, alternative country, cowpunk, rockabilly, and psychobilly were my entry point. That allowed me to start to appreciate some of the straight country stuff. Mostly Johnny Cash and Hank Williams at first," the user continues.

READ MORE: Country Stars Real Names Revealed

"If this idea sounds good, try Devil Makes Three, Cracker, Uncle Tupelo, Crooked Still, Hayseed Dixie, Hank iii, Carl Perkins, Violent Femmes. None [of] these are country, but they're adjacent and might train your ears to the proper sounds," another user suggested.

"I feel like some people didn’t read all the way through on your post haha," another user wrote. "Here’s some Eric Church, Kip Moore, Johnny Cash, and related songs I would recommend for you to enjoy with your wife :)

"Eric Church: 'Love Your Love the Most,' 'Springsteen,' 'Hell of a View,' 'Kill a Word,' 'Doing Life With Me.' Kip Moore: 'Hey Pretty Girl,' 'Last Shot,' 'Beer Money.'"

Overall, not a bad set of recommendations from the Reddit crowd. What country music would you suggest for this husband to bond with his wife over? We commend him for making the effort to support his wife's music taste and connect with her on something even if it isn't his thing.

PICTURES: See Inside the Johnny Cash Family's $6.25 Million Dogwood Estate A legendary estate that was a mainstay of Johnny Cash's family holdings is now up for sale, and pictures show a property that's worthy of one of country music's royal families. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

62 Artists Not in the Country Music Hall of Fame Which county singer is most deserving of a Country Music Hall of Fame induction? Here are 62 artists that don't have a medallion yet, with some thoughts on when each is eligible and if their fans can expect that nod soon. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Top 50 Eric Church Songs: His Greatest Hits and Best Deep Cuts Eric Church ’s best song fall into rows. There’s the sullen heartbreakers and the grateful lovers. There are the snarling social statements and buoyant bops. OK, there are only a couple of buoyant bops on this list of Church's 50 greatest songs, but they exist.

He's been known to sample R-Rated burners and sage truth-tellers — and then there are two songs about murder. So, Eric Church’s songs fall into rows, but there are a lot of rows in his 15-year catalog.

His best song? Taste of Country asked fans, staff and the industry to weigh in and then looked at chart success, sales data pop culture importance to choose No. 1 from No. 50. Songs with strong lyrical content rank high. Songs with creative production rank high. Songs with both ended up in the Top 5. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes