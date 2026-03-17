Hyundai is stopping sales of certain SUVs and planning a recall after the tragic death of a little girl.

When you load up your kids in the SUV for a drive somewhere, the last thing on your mind is your 2-year-old getting killed by the SUV's seats — but that is allegedly exactly what happened.

The victim was a 2-year-old girl from Ohio who died on March 7, when she was allegedly pinned in between the power folding seats in her parents' Hyundai.

On certain Hyundai Palisades, the power folding seats may fail to detect contact with occupants or objects, Hyundai warns the public.

Which Hyundai Palisade Sales Are Being Stopped?

According to Fox Business, Hyundai has placed sales of the 2026 Palisade Limited and 2026 Palisade Calligraphy trims on hold while the company works with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on a planned recall.

Hyundai USA Hyundai USA loading...

In a recent press release Hyundai said about 68,500 vehicles could be affected. They also released an official statement regarding the incident that happened on March 7.

READ MORE: Ford Recalls 1.74 Million Cars Due to Safety Concerns

"Hyundai is aware of a tragic incident involving a Palisade. While Hyundai does not yet have the full details and the incident is still under investigation, a young child lost her life. Hyundai extends its deepest sympathies to her family."

Get our free mobile app

With the tragic accident that took place 10 days ago, Hyundai realizes that just halting the sales of the specific Palisade won't be enough, so they released a statement for all current owners as well.

"When using the second-row one‑touch tilt‑and‑slide feature to access the third row, customers should avoid pressing the seatback button during entry or exit."

Still, if you feel uneasy about the whole situation and you own one of the affected models, Hyundai is considering offering rentals for owners to drive until they can offer a further solution.

The automotive giant is also working on an over-the-air interim software update to address the problem.

PICTURES: Miranda Lambert's Childhood Home for Sale! See Inside the House That Built Her Miranda Lambert's childhood home is for sale, and it's spectacular! Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker