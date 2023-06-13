American Idol winner Iam Tongi chose the perfect song to send his fellow high school graduates on their way.

Fans of the Hawaii native's may recognize it: Video finds Tongi performing "Don't Let Go," the Spawnbreezie song he chose for Top 26 week in Hawaii during Season 21. He also sang it as his final song and thought it perfect for his graduation ceremony, because "we're all winners here."

"Don't let go / Don't let go / Baby please don't let go," he sings at the chorus. "Everything will be just fine / As long as you stay by my side / And don't let go."

The decade-old song is more of a love song, but the lyrics certainly work for graduates setting out on new adventures. On Instagram, Tongi shared a few highlights from the day, showing him having fun with classmates before walking the stage in his cap and gown.

He gradated from Decatur High School in Federal Way, Wash., where he began his schooling after leaving Hawaii.

Since beating Megan Danielle to win American Idol last month, Tongi has stayed busy with select performances, including CMA Fest. He's actively working on new music — something that promises to be a high priority now that the post-Idol media blitz and high school are over.

Country fans may recall another American Idol winner who balanced the show with school. When Scotty McCreery won, he had to fly home to North Carolina to take his final exams. He graduated the next year, in 2012.

