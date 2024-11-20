Lainey Wilson&#8217;s Dressing Room Raided, Bell Bottoms Stolen for Epic Tour Prank [Watch]

Lainey Wilson’s Dressing Room Raided, Bell Bottoms Stolen for Epic Tour Prank [Watch]

Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images

There was an imposter onstage at a recent Lainey Wilson show.

Wilson's opening act, Ian Munsick, raided her closet to pull off an epic prank as he walked out on the stage dressed in her bell bottoms.

Munsick documented the moment on social media with several video clips pieced together.

"Stop, you lyin'," Wilson says in the video when she realizes he is wearing her actual pants.

The two proceed to sing "Good Horses" together as Munsick wiggles his legs, bobbing along to the song. She corrects his dance moves at one point, instructing him to slow down and sway with the music.

"You gotta go with the rhythm like this," she says, as he follows her lead. "It's called the turkey leg."

At the end of the video montage, Wilson tells the newcomer to be sure and return those pants to her room. He jokes that she'll probably want to burn them instead.

Watch the hilarious moment below:

Country Music's End-of-Tour Traditions

It's become common for opening acts to prank the headliners while on the road, especially in country music. Sometimes these shenanigans happen spontaneously, but most of the time — like with Munsick and Wilson — they happen at the end of the trek.

Related: Megan Moroney Got Kenny Chesney Good with a 'Sexy' Tour Prank

Another tradition is the end-of-tour gift. Traditionally, this is a thank-you gift from the headliner to the opener. Artists have received musical instruments, jewelry and accessories, even cash.

And let's just say, Wilson went all out for Munsick — she gifted him a custom belt buckle and an ATV!

Watch his reaction to the gift below:

20 Lainey Wilson Songs Every Fan Knows by Heart

From small town to the big city, Lainey Wilson has come a long way in her music career. A talented songwriter and an esteemed vocalist, it was only a matter of time before she got her time in the spotlight.

What makes Wilson so captivating is her ability to connect with her fans through her music. She writes songs that are honest and sings them with conviction. Wilson also remains one of the most humble individuals in the game, which only makes her more magnetic. 
Filed Under: Ian Munsick, Lainey Wilson
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos

More From Taste of Country