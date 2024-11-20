There was an imposter onstage at a recent Lainey Wilson show.

Wilson's opening act, Ian Munsick, raided her closet to pull off an epic prank as he walked out on the stage dressed in her bell bottoms.

Munsick documented the moment on social media with several video clips pieced together.

"Stop, you lyin'," Wilson says in the video when she realizes he is wearing her actual pants.

The two proceed to sing "Good Horses" together as Munsick wiggles his legs, bobbing along to the song. She corrects his dance moves at one point, instructing him to slow down and sway with the music.

"You gotta go with the rhythm like this," she says, as he follows her lead. "It's called the turkey leg."

At the end of the video montage, Wilson tells the newcomer to be sure and return those pants to her room. He jokes that she'll probably want to burn them instead.

Watch the hilarious moment below:

Country Music's End-of-Tour Traditions

It's become common for opening acts to prank the headliners while on the road, especially in country music. Sometimes these shenanigans happen spontaneously, but most of the time — like with Munsick and Wilson — they happen at the end of the trek.

Related: Megan Moroney Got Kenny Chesney Good with a 'Sexy' Tour Prank

Another tradition is the end-of-tour gift. Traditionally, this is a thank-you gift from the headliner to the opener. Artists have received musical instruments, jewelry and accessories, even cash.

And let's just say, Wilson went all out for Munsick — she gifted him a custom belt buckle and an ATV!

Watch his reaction to the gift below: