Not everyone begins a love song singing about manipulation and emotional abuse, but Ingrid Andress is setting the stage for a beautiful redemption in "Feel Like This."

"It's crazy how manipulation feels like / A soft blanket holding you tight / And every night, sleeping next to someone's / Just as warm as the gaslight," she begins the song.

Andress continues to share her struggles in relationships, touching on things that may strike a chord in many of us, including "jealousy" and "toxic situations."

Finally, though, she finds a love that's right, and the "Wishful Drinking" singer basks in a relationship that feels like home, painting a picture of what she didn't even know she was looking for.

"Yeah, this feels like homemade cooking / Like backyard kissing / Like hold the door open and I laugh / But it's nice like Sunday sleepin' in / Baby, I'm leaning in / Conversations, I can tell that you're listening / I thought I knew what / I knew what love was / Guess I didn't know at all / 'Cause I don't know what this is / But I think love's supposed to feel like this," she sings in the chorus.

Piano and strings drive "Feel Like This," which Andress wrote with pop singer-songwriter Julia Michaels. The melody whisks us away into a captivating fairytale of perfect love. The track could easily serve as a first dance song at a few weddings this year.

"Feel Like This" is the second release from Andress' album, Good Person, which arrived on Aug. 26. "Wishful Drinking" was the first single from the project, and it gave Andress her second No. 1 hit behind "More Hearts Than Mine."

Fans can expect to hear "Feel Like This" on Andress' Good Person Tour. The global trek begins on Feb. 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and runs through May 24, when it wraps in Oslo, Norway.