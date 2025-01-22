7 Things That Only Make Sense in Jelly Roll’s Bar, Goodnight Nashville

The doors of Jelly Roll's bar Goodnight Nashville are officially open.

After announcing in October that he would be joining the ranks of country singers with their own watering holes, Mr. Roll cut the ribbon on his bar on Thursday (Jan. 16) and was on hand to sing a few songs for the crowd.

Rumors of Goodnight Nashville's opening heated up in December, when the bar's sign was installed at its permanent Lower Broadway location.

What's Special About Jelly Roll's Bar, Goodnight Nashville?

Like many of the other bars in Nashville, guests can expect a multi-level food, beverage and music mecca. Jelly Roll's joint is four stories: The first floor features a massive central bar that runs the length of space. There is an elevated performance stage above the front entrance.

Moving up a level to the the second floor, the mezzanine overlooks the first floor with a surrounding balcony. The third floor belongs to Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo. The country singer dedicated a whole floor to his bride!

The top level is a space that is both indoor and outdoor. This area can be reserved for private parties and is known as Buddy's Back Room, in honor of Jelly's father, Horace "Buddy" DeFord.

Following the lead of other country artists who own bars, Jelly Roll's bar is just like him. Fans will find quotes, lyrics and memorabilia on the walls, as well as some special pieces that are unique to his space.

