Jelly Roll Dedicated a Whole Floor of His Nashville Bar to His Wife

Jelly Roll's new Lower Broadway bar, Goodnight Nashville, is rapidly coming together for opening day.

It's one of several star-owned bars on Nashville's downtown strip, but in at least one big way, Jelly's establishment stands out: He's got a whole section of the bar dedicated to his wife.

Bunnie Xo -- who is also known as a podcaster and internet personality -- took a tour of her wing of Goodnight Nashville recently, documenting her reaction to seeing the finished product for the very first time.

In the video, which she posted to social media, fans can see Bunnie looking around in amazement as she tours the area, surrounded by a group of friends.

As she continues her tour, she sees all the Bunnie-themed decor, including a giant portrait of her and a sign that reads "In Hoes We Trust."

Finally, she makes her way through a crowd of partygoers and hops up onstage to break in the dance floor.

Jelly Roll's Nashville Bar

Jelly first announced that he was opening Goodnight Nashville in October.

The bar's website promises five stories of entertainment with the tallest rooftop of any star bar in Music City.

Personal touches are everywhere: Along with a floor dedicated to Bunnie, Goodnight Nashville will feature a back bar called Buddy's Bar, devoted to Jelly's late father Horace "Buddy" DeFord.

Jelly has said that he's the first Nashville native to get his own branded Music City bar.

The singer has found multiple ways to make sure his hot spot stands out among Nashville's celebrity-owned bars. His will offer a one-of-a-kind souvenir: Tattoos.