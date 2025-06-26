Is Marge Simpson Really Dead? ‘The Simpsons’ Shocks Fans in Bold Season Finale

Did The Simpsons really just kill off Marge?

Marge Simpson — the blue-haired, ever-patient glue of The Simpsons — appeared to die in the jaw-dropping Season 36 finale.

But is she actually gone for good, or is this just another classic Simpsons curveball?

What Went Down

In the flash-forward episode "Estranger Things," we leap 35 years into the future to find Bart and Lisa bitterly estranged.

Then comes the shocker: Marge’s funeral. Her tombstone clearly confirms her death.

Later, a heavenly Marge watches from above and even shares a surreal kiss with her "first love," Ringo Starr.

In this imagined future:

Lisa becomes NBA Commissioner

Bart? "Bart remained Bart." He’s running an unlicensed retirement home … where Homer lives

Related: Country Star Cameos on ‘The Simpsons’

Marge's Final Message

Before her apparent passing, Marge leaves Bart and Lisa with an emotional message:

Your father and I won’t be around forever. When you get older, you’ll need to lean on each other... You share a journey with your siblings that no one else will ever understand. You must never, ever, ever take that for granted.

Cue the tears.

So ... Is She Really Gone?

Technically, yes — in this alternate future. But don’t panic just yet: The Simpsons has already been renewed through Season 40.

Fans know The Simpsons loves to play with "what if" storylines that rarely have a lasting impact.

Related: Ree Drummond Announces New Series, ‘Drummond Ranch’ — See the Trailer!

So Marge might be dead there ... but most likely not gone forever. For now, consider this just another strange stop on Springfield’s never-ending journey.