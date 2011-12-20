Country Artists We’ve Lost in 2011: Jack Barlow

Listen to three seconds of Jack Barlow's music and it will not be surprising to learn that he got his start as a radio DJ. His big country pipes drove songs like 'I Love Country Music' and 'Catch the Wind.' After cutting four records in Nashville, he switched gears to commercial work, writing jingles for Big Red chewing gum and doing voiceover work for companies like Budweiser, Kraft and Kellogg's. The World War II veteran died at the age of 87 after a long illness. He is survived by Dianne, his wife of 24 years, along with several children and grandchildren.