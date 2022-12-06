Jackson Dean's debut single "Don't Come Lookin'" is a No. 1 hit, officially. After hovering in the top 10 for weeks, the track made the push to the top of the Mediabase 24/7 chart, giving Dean his first No. 1 for the week of Nov. 21-28.

“It’s hard to wrap my head around,” Dean shares (quote via MusicRow.com). “I wrote this with Luke Dick, my co-producer, as a way of explaining who I am and what I value to people. I never thought of the song in any terms except trying to show people — as a new artist — who I am. The idea that it’s No. 1 tells me a lot more people value that sense of getting out there and getting lost than I’d ever imagined, which is pretty cool.”

The success of Dean's "Don't Come Lookin'" makes the 22-year-old the youngest male to top that specific Mediabase chart with his first single. He's also the fourth youngest overall behind Gabby Barrett ("I Hope"), Kelsea Ballerini ("Love Me Like You Mean It") and Marie Osmond ("Paper Roses").

Dean's No. 1 hit is a part of his self-titled debut EP, which arrived April 30, 2021. Other notable accolades: The track was featured in an episode of the popular show Yellowstone on Paramount Network, and Kelly Clarkson covered it as a part of her Kellyoke segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

The budding artist also included it on his debut album Greenbroke, which was released earlier this year.

To close out 2022, Dean is accompanying Hardy on his Wall to Wall Tour, bringing his total number of performances this year to 110. Next year he will join Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce on the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.