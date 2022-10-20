One of the things that makes The Kelly Clarkson Show so unique is Kelly Clarkson's version of karaoke, "Kellyoke." Each day, she covers a song from just about any genre to show off her vocal range and highlight another artist with her vocal flair and callouts.

This week, Clarkson put her heart into country newcomer Jackson Dean's "Don't Come Lookin." She made some minor tweaks and added in some long high notes, but the gritty essence of the song remains in her offering.

Dean caught wind of the cover and posted a video of his reaction. The smile that spreads across his face in the video below instantly shows how much the honor means to him. He also subtly throws out the idea of a duet on the song in the future by using the hashtag "duet."

"When @kellyclarkson covers your song," he writes on social media.

"Don't Come Lookin'" is sitting in the Top 10 on Billboard. Dean shares that he is first artist in 2022 to have his debut single reach that level. The song gained notoriety when it was featured on Paramount Network's show Yellowstone, Season 4, Ep. 7.

Clarkson has covered loads of other country songs during "Kellyoke," like Jason Aldean's "She's Country," Shania Twain's "Any Man of Mine" and the Judds' "Why Not Me." Earlier this year, she even released an album of some of her favorite covers and plans on releasing more. Kellyoke features "Blue Bayou" from Linda Ronstadt, "Happier That Ever" by Billie Eilish, "Queen of the Night" from Whitney Houston and more.

