Jacob Bryant is giving in to something he doesn't really want to fight in his new song, "Can't Say No to You." The country singer sings about fighting a temptation too sweet to resist in the new song and video, both of which are premiering exclusively with Taste of Country today.

Bryant sings of a woman who is so captivating that he simply can't turn away in the new song.

"You and your sweet smile are always on my mind / And them green eyes are saying, 'Stay a while' / Happens every time / No, I can't say no to you," he sings in the chorus.

Bryant co-wrote the new song with Wyatt McCubbin and Carson Chamberlain.

“Every guy has had that one woman in their life that they just can’t say no to, and that woman usually knows it," Bryant tells us. "Whether it’s a weakness or a strength, we wanted to write a song that everyone can relate to and jam out to with an upbeat, sexy vibe.”

The country-rock performer released his debut full-length album, Practice What I Preach, in February of 2019. His fascinating backstory includes surviving the unexpected death of his mother, as well as a subsequent struggle with alcohol and drugs and a broken marriage. Listing both Merle Haggard and Brantley Gilbert as influences, he's somewhat reminiscent of both in the confessional nature of much of his music.

"Can' Say No to You" is set for release on Friday (June 12). The song is currently available for pre-order and pre-save across a wide variety of digital music providers. For more information about Jacob Bryant, please visit his official website, or keep track of him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.