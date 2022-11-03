Jacob Bryant wants fans to know he believes in every single word of his new song, "Outlaw Jesus." The steel guitar-infused country-rocker turns to faith to solve the world's biggest problems.

"This is a personal song for me," Bryant shares of a song he wrote with Joel Shewmake and Jami Grooms. The opening verse laments what America has become and asks, "What happened to In God We Trust?" Empty church pews and school shootings are placed right next to each other in a way guaranteed to evoke a visceral reaction.

"You can't outlaw Jesus / 'Cause he will always win / You can throw all the stones you want / But he's gonna rise again," he sings, driving through the chorus. Matt McClure produced the new song.

"I wrote this song as a 'statement song' more than anything," the Georgia-raised singer and songwriter shares. "I've faced recent trials and tribulations in my career — false narratives, rumors, hateful comments — and I wanted to set the record straight with this track. At the end of the day, I'm just a man who loves Jesus, family, fishing, creating music that comes from my soul and sharing that with the world."

The well-traveled Bryant isn't yet a household name, but he's hardly a newcomer, either. "Outlaw Jesus" is a new song, but it follows up the well-received Bar Stool Preacher (2022) album and additional songs that have found space in country and Christian music. This new song is set for official release to all digital streaming services on Nov. 4.

Learn more about Bryant and keep up with his newest tour dates at his official website.

attachment-outlaw jesus cover art loading...